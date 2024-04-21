Business Measures sought to boost Vietnam - Russia digital economic cooperation The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia organised a seminar on April 19 on prospects for Vietnam-Russia digital economic cooperation, attracting over 100 delegates representing ministries, sectors, research institutes, and business associations of the two countries.

Business Cooling equipment market heats up Many electronics supermarkets in Hanoi have launched summer promotion programmes, reducing prices for cooling equipment such as air conditioners and fans, as the weather in the north of Vietnam has just begun to be hot and sunny.

Business Vietnam an attractive destination for electronics, semiconductor investors: Official Vietnam has strong infrastructure and research and development incentives as well as a skilled workforce, making it an attractive for “eagles” worldwide in the electronics and semiconductor industry, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.

Business Lam Dong strives to develop tea industry towards sustainable development The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to develop its tea industry to 2030 towards sustainable development by improving efficiency and fostering links between tea production, processing, and consumption. The province is also striving to replace aging tea plantations with high-quality tea varieties to enhance productivity.