A screenshot of Fado annoucement to suspend the sale of H&M products from its website.

– The cross-border e-commerce platform Fado.vn, on April 7, officially announced its indefinite halt of trading items from the Swedish fashion retailer H&M, following H&M’s posting of a map containing the so-called nine-dash line on its website.Fado, one of the five biggest e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was the first of its kind in Vietnam to make such move, amid an increasing boycott against H&M products among Vietnamese consumers in response to the posting.The map on H&M’s website features China’s "nine-dash line" in the East Sea, which marks China’s claims to sovereignty over as much as 90 percent of the waters. Many Vietnamese said the company for the sake of its profits has disrespected Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty.CEO of Fado Dat Pham said the suspension of the sale of H&M products on the platform began at 0:00 hours April 7.He said as the Fado.vn team are Vietnamese, they do not cooperate with brands that are disrespectful to Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty.H&M is now running 12 stores in Vietnam, with the first store opened in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2017./.