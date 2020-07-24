Fair highlights specialties of four southern provinces
A trade fair introducing local specialties of four southern provinces - An Giang, Dong Thap, Long An and Tay Ninh - opened in Chau Doc city of An Giang on July 24.
Making rice papers, a specialty of Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
An Giang (VNA) – A trade fair introducing local specialties of four southern provinces - An Giang, Dong Thap, Long An and Tay Ninh - opened in Chau Doc city of An Giang on July 24.
The three-day event features more than 1,000 products of 50 businesses from the provinces, including rice, dried fruits, juice, tea and fish products.
It offers a chance for local companies to promote provincial specialties to tourists and people in An Giang in particular, according to the organising board.
Director of the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Minh Hung said that the province has devised measures to help firms resume business and production activities in post-COVID-19.
The event is among efforts of the provinces to expand market, bolster trade and domestic consumption in the post-pandemic period, he added./.
The three-day event features more than 1,000 products of 50 businesses from the provinces, including rice, dried fruits, juice, tea and fish products.
It offers a chance for local companies to promote provincial specialties to tourists and people in An Giang in particular, according to the organising board.
Director of the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Minh Hung said that the province has devised measures to help firms resume business and production activities in post-COVID-19.
The event is among efforts of the provinces to expand market, bolster trade and domestic consumption in the post-pandemic period, he added./.