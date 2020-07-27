Fallen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers commemorated in Cambodia
A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy as well as agencies and businesses in Cambodia paid tribute to martyrs at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.
A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy as well as agencies and businesses in Cambodia pay tribute to martyrs at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27. (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy as well as agencies and businesses in Cambodia paid tribute to martyrs at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.
Tens of thousands of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts fell during wartime in Cambodia and many sets of remains still lie in the neighbouring country.
Similar activities also took place at Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments in other Cambodian localities, such as Preah Sihanouk and Battambang provinces.
Some 22 friendship monuments have been built across Cambodia in tribute to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed in the country during wartime.
On July 25, the remains of 149 Vietnamese soldiers were reburied at Hill 82 martyr’s cemetery in Tan Bien district, southwestern Tay Ninh province.
The Vietnamese and Cambodian Governments are expected to complete search and repatriation efforts this year./.