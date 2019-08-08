Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Dak Nong (VNA) – All three members in a family were buried in their home due to landslide in Dak Sin commune, Dak R’lap district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on August 7 night.



The landslide was triggered by heavy rains since August 6. The road to the site of the incident was also blocked, causing difficulties to search and rescue efforts. The victims were yet to be found as of noon August 8.



Torrential rains also caused flooding in many areas, submerging about 1,000 ha of crops and more than 60 houses in the province, said the provincial steering board for disaster prevention, search and rescue.



In Quang Tin commune of Dak R’lap district, about 20 households were isolated after two local temporary bridges were submerged.



Rainfall of 255mm was reported in Dak Ru commune, 170mm in Dak Sin and 160mm in Quang Tin commune on August 7 night.



Many areas in the province are warned against flash floods.-VNA



