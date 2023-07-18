A quick survey of travel agencies in the city shows that, 85% of the respondents choose to spend their summer vacation with their family, of which more than 30% would like to go in an extended family of three generations.

For many people, the summer tour is not merely for travelling, but also an occasion to connect family members, so that they can spend time together, relax and nurture affection for each other.

To meet different demands of family members who join a tour, travel agencies offer a variety of new schedules.

They include tours to explore mountainous areas in the Central Highlands, Northeastern and northwestern regions, or tours to islands in central region and southern regions. Mountain-and-sea combined tours are also introduced.

This summer, many travel agencies provide professional services and include various activities. They also offer preferential prices for those, who buy early or buy in groups. This has also contributed to promoting the emerging trend of family tours./.

