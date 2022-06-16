Famous Chuon Ngo mosaic craft village in northern region
Although the Chuon Ngo mosaic craft village in Chuyen My commune in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has experienced ups and downs and the craft was even thought to have fallen into oblivion, it has now been preserved and developed thanks to devoted village artisans.
-
Sketching a design on paper before carving on wood. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The nimble hands of mosaic artisans in Chuon Ngo craft village create unique images. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A mosaic meticulously made by Chuon Ngo artisans. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A depiction of the great victory of Ngo Quyen over invaders.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A mosaic of the Mot Cot (One Pillar) Pagoda. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Dawn breaking over Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNP/VNA)