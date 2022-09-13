Culture - Sports Exhibition introduces paintings by retired Vietnam News Agency journalists An exhibition featuring paintings by retired journalists of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12 on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the VNA (September 15, 1945 - 2022).

Culture - Sports 2,022 people to perform Xoe dance in Yen Bai A total of 2,022 people will join a Xoe dance performance of the Thai ethnic people on September 24 night when the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai receives the UNESCO certificate for this art genre.