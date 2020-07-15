Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 to host loads of exciting activities
The Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020, an event upgraded from the annual festival themed “Da Nang – Diem Hen Mua He” (Da Nang – Summer Rendezvous), will take place from July 30 to August 5.
An event at Asia Park in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
The event aims to revive the local tourism industry and at the same time, bolster other sectors, such as transport, trade, construction and banking in the “new normal” after the COVID-19 is brought under control, according to Director of the city’s Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.
It is also expected to boost investment in tourism infrastructure and entertainment services to meet the demand of increasingly diverse tourist markets and strengthening cooperation in tourism development between provinces and cities.
The festival will deliver a wide range of vibrant and exciting activities at the beaches of Phuoc My, My Khe, My An and Nguyen Tat Thanh, plus Bach Dang Street riverside promenade and other tourist sites.
The opening ceremony will start at 7:30pm on 31 July.
The festival also features a flashmob performance on July 31 afternoon and a live music concert “Summer Awakening” at 8:00pm on August 1.
An installation arts space on the Pham Van Dong Beach and the Vietnam Cuisine Festival are both scheduled between July 30 amd August 5. Additionally, a kite festival and street music programme will take place on July 31 – August 2.
There will be also many fascinating sport events on the sidelines of the festival, including jet-skiing, kayaking, parasailing, windsurfing, beach football and volleyball./.