Farm produce exports to Netherlands soar
Processing shrimp for export at a factory of Minh Phu Seafood Corp in Hau Giang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) - The export of Vietnamese farm produce such as aquatic products, pepper, rubber, and rice to the Netherlands has soared since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.
Specifically, the shipment of aquatic products rose by 20.2 percent, pepper 20.9 percent, rubber 11.9 percent, and rice 83.7 percent.
Director of the MoIT’s Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said the EVFTA provides leverage for both Vietnamese and Dutch businesses.
According to the Vietnam Trade Office in the Netherlands, the country is now the largest importer of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables in the EU. Over 20 percent of fresh fruit and vegetables are being supplied by developing countries to the EU via the Netherlands.
However, links between production and other stages in the supply chain, including post-harvesting and logistics, in Vietnam remain weak.
Experts suggested Vietnamese exporters actively learn about market demand, join more expos to seek partners and expand markets as well as change their perceptions on food safety management.
To fully tap into the opportunities brought about by the EVFTA, they were also advised to join online trade conferences to access the EU and Dutch markets./.
