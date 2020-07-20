Farm produce exports via Lao Cai border gate skyrocket
Agricultural products exported through the Lao Cai International border gate during the first half of the year enjoyed a sharp increase amid the negative impacts caused by the coronavirus epidemic and flooding occurring in China.
The reviewed period saw approximately 27,000 tonnes of lychees exported to the Chinese market through the Kim Thanh-Lao Cai border gate, making over 14.8 million USD and representing a rise of 7 percent on year, while banana exports also witnessed a six-fold increase over 18,8000 tonnes.
Most notably, watermelon exports enjoyed a surge of 132 percent to roughly 54,000 tonnes, raking in over 12 million USD, a rise of 94 percent compared to last year’s corresponding period.
The overall import-export turnover through the Kim Thanh border gate during the six-month period reached 625 million USD./.