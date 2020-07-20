The reviewed period saw approximately 27,000 tonnes of lychees exported to the Chinese market through the Kim Thanh-Lao Cai border gate, making over 14.8 million USD and representing a rise of 7 percent on year, while banana exports also witnessed a six-fold increase over 18,8000 tonnes.

Most notably, watermelon exports enjoyed a surge of 132 percent to roughly 54,000 tonnes, raking in over 12 million USD, a rise of 94 percent compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The overall import-export turnover through the Kim Thanh border gate during the six-month period reached 625 million USD./.

VNA