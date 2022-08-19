Business UKVFTA promotes cooperation in digital transformation, energy transition The UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is opening significant opportunities for enterprises from both sides to enhance cooperation in green energy transition and digital transformation as the Southeast Asian country strives to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and embrace new drivers for economic growth.

Business Hai Phong develops science, technology to serve sea-based economy The northern port city of Hai Phong will become Vietnam’s centre for marine science and technology development, as set in the Politburo’s Resolution No.45 on building and developing the city by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Business Hanoi maintains attractiveness towards foreign investors The capital city of Hanoi ranked third among cities and provinces nationwide in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year with 979.7 million USD, affirming its attractiveness to foreign investors.