Farmers, businesses trained for forming durian growing areas, packaging facilities for exports to China
The Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Dak Lak Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have co-organised a training course for the establishment of durian growing areas and packaging facilities in the Central Highlands serving exports to China.
Taking place from July 18 – 20, the course attracted the participation of public personnel, businesses, and farmers involved in the production and export process in the region.
Its training focused on Chinese regulations related to food safety and phytosanitary, and guidance on forming orchards and packaging facilities for durian exports to the market.
China is still the largest importer of Vietnamese durian. After four years of negotiations, on July 11, a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to the market was signed.
Last year, Vietnam's durian output was estimated at 600,000 tonnes, up 15% year-on-year. The country now has about 50,000- 60,000ha of durian growing for official export, mainly in Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Tien Giang and Dak Lak provinces.
Currently, Vietnam has 123 growing areas and 57 packing establishments registered to participate in the durian export programme targeting the Chinese market./.