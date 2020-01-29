Business Singaporean outlet names Vietnam fastest growing digital economy Vietnam is the fastest-growing digital economy in the region, largely due to investment inflow which is still on an unprecedented rise, The Business Times has reported.

Business Kien Giang aims to raise value of key farming products The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will focus on increasing the value and competitiveness of its agriculture produce this year, especially key items such as rice and fisheries, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019 One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of free trade and investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among the top 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2019.