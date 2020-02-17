Since its establishment in 2017, the Thanh Hung Clean Vegetable Cooperative in Thanh Loc commune, Chau Thanh district, Kien Giang province has supplied more than 500 tonnes of various vegetables to the market each year.

Many other local households use their land to grow clean vegetables under VietGAP standards. According to them, growing safe vegetables under the new method can yield higher output at lower costs. Therefore, they can make 15% to 25% more money.

Applying the new model of planting with high technology helps local farmers minimize costs while ensuring quality to meet market demand.

Thanks to proper direction, the Thanh Hung Clean Vegetable Cooperative has helped improve the quality of products, as well as local farmers’ living conditions./.

