Society Vietnamese photojournalist shines at Moscow International Foto Awards Viet Van, a photojournalist of Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper, has won an Honorable Mention at the Moscow International Foto Awards 2020 for the Fine Art category.

Society Management of auxiliary border gates tightened Strengthening coordination with relevant forces and local authorities in managing and controlling auxiliary border gates was among the solutions the Border Guard High Command suggested at a video conference in Hanoi on June 3.

Society Vietnam sends medical masks to Vietnamese community in central Russia The Vietnamese Government has sent medical masks to the Vietnamese community in central Russia to help them cope with complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia.