Farmers in Binh Thuan dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.
A small pond that stores irrigation water in Phan Thiet city’s Tien Thanh commune in Binh Thuan province.
Binh Thuan (VNA) - Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.
In Phan Thiet city’s Tien Thanh commune, many dragon fruit orchards have sufficient water from the ponds and reservoirs that were built.
Tran Van Nga, who has a 3ha dragon fruit orchard in Tien Thanh’s Tien Hoa hamlet, dug two ponds to store irrigation water and installed a spray irrigation system.
He harvests rainwater during the rainy season and stores it in two ponds, which cover an area of 100sq.m each, for irrigating dragon fruit in the dry season.
The spray system saves irrigation water and labour costs and time, compared to traditional irrigation methods, Nga said.
Tien Thanh commune has hilly terrain and sandy soil and has no public irrigation system, so farmers rely mostly on rainwater.
Mai Duc Tien, Vice Chairman of the Tien Thanh Farmers' Association, said that farmers had dug ponds and built small reservoirs to store water.
The commune has about 300 households growing a total of 400ha of dragon fruit and all have built ponds and small reservoirs in their orchards.
In other drought-affected districts like Ham Thuan Nam and Ham Tan, farmers have dug ponds, built small reservoirs and applied other methods to cope with drought.
Binh Thuan - the country’s largest dragon fruit producer - has faced a record drought over the past 10 years, causing severe water shortages in many farming areas as many rivers and springs have been depleted.
The province has coped with drought by dredging irrigation canals and establishing more temporary public pumping stations. It has also dug more wells and ponds, and built temporary dams to store irrigation water./.