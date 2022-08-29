Farmers in south-central provinces receive rice before harvest season
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on August 29 signed a decision asking the Ministry of Finance to allocate over 1,374 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to support farmers in the two south-central provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen ahead of the harvest season.
Under Decision No. 1010/QD-TTg, Binh Dinh province will receive some 1,290 tonnes, while Phu Yen around 84 tonnes.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the ministries of finance and labour, invalids and social affairs to be responsible for reported information and statistics.
The two provincial People’s Committees must ensure the accuracy of statistics, receive and distribute the rice in line with regulations./.