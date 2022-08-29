Society Vietnam attends regional anti-corruption conference in Thailand A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Major General Nguyen Van Long is attending the Regional Anti-Corruption Conference for Law Enforcement Professionals in Southeast Asia from August 29-31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Society Transport ministry proposes upgrading five highways linking with Laos The Ministry of Transport has recommended to the ministries of Planning and Investment, and Finance five projects to upgrade the national highways connecting with Laos.

Society Lam Dong aims to grow 26,000 hectares of macadamia The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to have 26,000 hectares of land under macadamia and achieve an output of 34,000 tonnes a year by 2030.

Society Training course helps OV teachers better mother language teaching The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training, on August 29 held a ceremony to hand over certificates to Vietnamese teachers abroad who attended a training course on Vietnamese language teaching in 2022.