

More than 200 artists and models from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dak Lak took part in the “Ban Me Oi” artistic programme, introducing the latest brocade collections from Vietnamese designers.



Models took to the runway in charming and unique designs.



For years, designer Minh Hanh has breathed new life into the fashion industry, by integrating traditional culture into modern fashion designs.

The fashion show told audiences the story of the Central Highlands, enlivening its past and future. It also honoured pottery and weaving artisans, who have spared no effort in preserving traditional values.

Through the show, organizers hoped that Central Highlands’ localities will pay more attention to developing tourism based on traditional craft villages. Advanced technologies should also be applied in brocade weaving, so that more products can reach out to the world./.

VNA