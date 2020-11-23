Hotline: (024) 39411349
Fashion show recalls Thang Long memories

From November 20, a series of cultural activities entitled “Thang Long Memories” were held at many locations in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).
VNA

  • Ao dai performance at a fashion show in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Dance performance at the show (Photo: VNA)

  • This event is part of a series of cultural activities entitled “Thang Long Memories” to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (Photo: VNA)

