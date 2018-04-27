A fashion show is held to celebrate the launch of the Fashion Street in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)



– The 2-km Nguyen Trai Street in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City has been named Fashion Street which accommodates more than 200 fashion boutiques selling all kinds of items, from clothing, footwear, bags to hats and sunglasses.The Fashion Street, launched on April 26, is expected to be an appealing destination for not only local youngsters but also tourists.The street runs from Nguyen Van Cu to the intersection between Tran Phu and Nguyen Duy Duong streets, spreading across Ward 2, 3, 7, and 8 of District 5.According to Tran Huy Cuong, Director of the Centre for Economic Development Assistance and Labour Supply of District 5, the stores have creative designs and offer a great diversity of products featuring latest trends in the region and the world.Over 85 percent of the stores have committed to ensuring quality of their products and services and complying regulations on environmental protection and social order, Cuong noted.To celebrate the launch of the Fashion Street, a promotion week is taking place in the street from April 26 – May 2, offering various deals of up to 70 percent discount.A representative of the People’s Committee of District 5 added that the district will put the e-commerce platform “muasamquan5.com” on a trial run from late June in which shops on the Fashion Street will be offered an online store free of charge.-VNA