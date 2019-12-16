Fatalities in Philippines earthquake rise to four
The fatalities in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ southern Mindanao island on December 15 have increased to four, according to latest reports.
Inside a building after the quake (Photo: AP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The fatalities in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ southern Mindanao island on December 15 have increased to four, according to latest reports.
A 3-storey building collapsed during the tremor, trapping many people inside, and killing at least three. Meanwhile, a 6-year-old girl died when a wall fell on her.
Search and rescue activities were temporary suspended due to a series of aftershocks.
According to local officials, there were as many as 90 aftershocks after the quake took place at 2.14 pm (local time) on December 15.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake’s epicentre was 5 km northwest of Matanao town of Davao del Sur province.
Mindanao island was struck by four strong earthquakes in October and November, causing the death of at least 20 people.
The Philippines, which lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire," is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities.
Phivolcs records an average of 20 earthquakes a day and 100 to 150 earthquakes are felt per year./.
A 3-storey building collapsed during the tremor, trapping many people inside, and killing at least three. Meanwhile, a 6-year-old girl died when a wall fell on her.
Search and rescue activities were temporary suspended due to a series of aftershocks.
According to local officials, there were as many as 90 aftershocks after the quake took place at 2.14 pm (local time) on December 15.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake’s epicentre was 5 km northwest of Matanao town of Davao del Sur province.
Mindanao island was struck by four strong earthquakes in October and November, causing the death of at least 20 people.
The Philippines, which lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire," is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities.
Phivolcs records an average of 20 earthquakes a day and 100 to 150 earthquakes are felt per year./.