World Thailand expects 20-pct growth in shrimp exports for 2020 Thailand is hoping for a recovery in shrimp exports which are forecast to grow 20 percent in 2020 thanks to increased production.

World First fast food chain sells plant-based burgers in Singapore Japan’s Mos Food Services Inc. has teamed up with the US food technology startup Impossible Foods Inc. to offer plant-based burger patties in Singapore, becoming the first major fast-food chain to introduce them in the city-state.

World Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ Mindanao island on December 15, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring 14 others, according to latest reports.

World Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea, and affirmed the importance to maintain and promote peace and stability in the waters, at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.