Politics Photo exhibition held to celebrate 13th National Party Congress A photo exhibition was opened on January 22 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General Deputy Ministers of National Defence Nguyen Tan Cuong and Vo Minh Luong have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.