FDI attraction exceeds 11.71 billion USD in first 5 months of 2022
As of May 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors surpassed 11.71 billion USD in the first five months of this year, equivalent to 83.7 percent of the same period last year.
