Business Infographic Four reasons make Vietnam attractive destination for manufacturing investment Over the last decade, Vietnam has become a top destination for investment in manufacturing – more desirable than other Southeast Asian nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines). There are some overarching themes behind the reasons why Vietnam is more attractive to investors than those countries.

Business Infographic Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1 Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic Mekong Delta’s economic scale to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030 The Mekong Delta’s economic scale is expected to expand 2-2.5 times by 2030, according to a government resolution dated June 18, 2022 on an action plan on the implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW dated April 2, 2022 by the Politburo on socio-economic development orientations and measures to ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta by 2030 and vision to 2045.