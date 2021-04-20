Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on April 20, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Long An capable of developing high-tech economic zone: Deputy PM The Mekong Delta province of Long An has opportunities and advantages needed for development of a high-tech economic zone in line with the goal set for 2020-2025 by the local Party Committee, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh at a conference held in the locality on April 19.

Business Hanoi set to attract up to 40 billion USD in FDI over next five years Hanoi has compiled a plan on attracting between 30 and 40 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) during the 2021-2025 period, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Vu Duy Tuan told a working session with local authorities on April 19.

Business Workers’ average income up in first quarter Vietnam saw a year-on-year fall in the number of workers joining the labour market in the first quarter but increases in average income, according to Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the Population and Labour Statistics Department at the General Statistics Office (GSO).