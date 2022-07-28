FDI disbursement up 10.2% in seven months
FDI disbursement in Vietnam reached 11.57 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 10.2% compared to the same period last year and over 1.3 percentage point against the first half of this year.
The country raked in 15.41 billion USD in FDI during the period, a year-on-year decline of 7.1%, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Newly-registered investment totalled 5.27 billion USD, down 43.5% year-on-year. In contrast, extra capital injected into existing projects surged by 59.3% to 7.24 billion USD; and capital contributions and share purchases advanced 25.7% to 2.58 billion USD.
Newly-licensed capital has yet to rebound after disruption caused by the COVID-19 control measures, explained FIA Director Do Nhat Hoang. Meanwhile, many major projects have received additional investment, he said, adding that the extra capital accounted for up to 62.6% of the seven-month FDI.
The FIA also announced that processing and manufacturing lured the largest share of FDI, more than 10 billion USD, accounting for 64.3% of the total. The real estate came second with over 3.21 billion USD, or close to 20.7%.
Singapore led the 88 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 4.3 billion USD, making up 27.7% of the total FDI. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with 3.26 billion USD, equivalent to 21%./.