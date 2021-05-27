FDI disbursement up 6.7 percent
Hanoi (VNA) - Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam this year hit 7.15 billion USD as of May 20, an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Foreign investors pumped nearly 14 billion USD into the country in the first five months, a year-on-year increase of 0.8 percent.
Of this, nearly 8.83 billion USD went to 613 new projects, up 18.6 percent, while 3.86 billion USD was added to 342 existing projects, up 11.7 percent.
Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors fell 56.3 percent to 1.31 billion USD.
The ministry reported that the number of new projects granted investment licences was down 49.4 percent year-on-year.
Foreign investors invested in 18 sectors, with processing and manufacturing absorbing the largest amount, of 6.14 billion USD, or 43.9 percent of the total.
Following was power generation and distribution (5.43 billion USD), real estate (1.05 billion USD), and wholesale and retail sales (522 million USD).
Of 70 countries and territories investing in Vietnam during the period, Singapore led with 5.26 billion USD, followed by Japan with more than 2.59 billion USD and the Republic of Korea (RoK) with 1.83 billion USD.
Localities attracting the most FDI were the Mekong Delta province of Long An (3.35 billion USD), Ho Chi Minh City (1.34 billion USD), and the Mekong Delta’ Can Tho city (1.32 billion USD)./.