FDI disbursement up 7.8 percent in five months
Foreign capital has been poured into 18 out of 21 economic sectors in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 7.71 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was disbursed in the first five months of this year, up 7.8 percent from the same period in 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
As of May 20, total FDI in Vietnam, comprising new, adjusted capital and share purchases by foreign investors, dropped 16.3 percent year-on-year to reach only 11.71 billion USD.
There were 578 new projects worth nearly 4.12 billion USD, down 53.4 percent in value, and 395 others registering to increase their investment by more than 5.61 billion USD, up 45.4 percent. The accumulative value of share purchase by foreign investors also rose 51.6 percent to 1.98 billion USD.
Foreign capital has been poured into 18 out of 21 economic sectors, with processing and manufacturing making up the lion share, 6.8 billion USD or 58.2 percent of the total investment, followed by real estate, information-communications, and science-technology.
Among the 79 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the reviewed period, Singapore took the lead with nearly 3 billion USD, followed by the Republic of Korea (RoK), 2.06 billion USD, and Denmark, some 1.32 billion USD.
The southern province of Binh Duong, the northern province of Bac Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City attracted the most foreign investments, with more than 2.52 billion USD, nearly 1.65 billion USD and over 1.3 billion USD, respectively./.