Nguyen Quang Hung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Binh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh held a meeting with foreign enterprises in the province on January 27 on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.



Briefing the guests on the significant achievements the province made over the past year, Nguyen Quang Hung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said 2021 is a year with many challenges, especially the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused difficulties for production and business activities of businesses as well as people's lives.



However, the province has succeeded in putting the pandemic under control while its economic growth increased by 6.68 percent compared with 2020.



The official praised the efforts of foreign direct investment enterprises that have made great contributions to the province’s overall achievements in 2021, saying they will be a driving force for successfully realising targets set for 2022.



He emphasised that the provincial administration always accompanies and creates the best conditions for the development of enterprises.

The province will review and amend mechanisms and policies, improve the business investment environment towards openness, attractiveness and transparency, Hung said, adding that obstacles will be removed to facilitate enterprises in investing and expanding their production and business.



On the occasion, the Taiwan business association in Thai Binh province presented 300 packages of gifts worth 150 million VND (6,600 USD) to poor families in the locality./.