Business Hoa Phat group to export 35,000 tonnes of HRC to Europe Steel maker Hoa Phat Group announced that its subsidiary Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company has signed a contract to export the first batch of 35,000 tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) steel to Italy.

Business Government acts to achieve rapid economic recovery, development The Government has issued a resolution on socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on fiscal and financial policies in support of the programme.

Business Vietnam’s aviation expected to strongly rebound this year The recent recovery signs of domestic and international air routes stir hope of the sector for a strong rebound this year following a bad year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.