The wholly foreign invested Compal Vietnam Limited Company in Ba Thien 1, Binh Xuyen district employs 500 workers.



After the epidemic was announced, the company has encouraged all workers to wear face masks and wash their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer. It has also measured workers, officials and experts’ body temperature every day.



The company has also quarantined 15 workers residing in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, the epidemic epicenter while still paying full monthly salary for them and sending medical staff to check their health./.

VNA