FDI exceeds 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022
The foreign direct investment (FDI) reached over 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
VNA
InfographicVietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong began an official visit to China on Oct. 30 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. In recent years, Vietnam-China ties have maintained a stable and positive trend. Their leaders have reached important common perceptions, helping lift bilateral ties to a new height.
InfographicAMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022
In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.
InfographicPomelo - Seventh fresh fruit of Vietnam to be licensed to enter US market
After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam attracts over 18.7 billion USD of FDI in nine months
Vietnam attracted more than 18.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's rice exports estimated at 2.64 billion USD
Vietnam shipped some 2.64 billion USD worth of rice abroad in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
Infographic(interactive) Seafood exports expand 38% in nine months
Seafood exports rose 38% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 to 8.53 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.