The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that as of February 20, accumulated FDI capital in Vietnam hit over 442 billion USD in over 36,600 valid projects.

According to the ministry, Vietnam expects to lure in as much as 36-38 billion USD worth of FDI this year, up strongly from the figure of more than 27 billion USD recorded last year. FDI will continue acting as one of the key drivers of economic growth.

According to the ministry, the key factors for FDI to continue increasing this year are the economic growth in 2022 and big efforts of the government, ministries, and localities in ameliorating the domestic business and investment environment, in addition to significant advantages brought by free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed.

One of the positive factors in Vietnam’s FDI landscape this year is that many projects registered last year will come into operation this year, helping create hundreds of thousands of jobs./.

VNA