FDI in industrial parks, economic zones up over 10 pct. in first five months
Local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted about 6.02 billion USD in both registered capital of 291 new foreign-invested projects and additional capital into existing ones in the first five months of 2021, an increase of about 10.3 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.
IPs and EZs also absorbed about 53.2 trillion VND (2.31 billion USD) of domestic investment, which was poured into 271 new projects and existing ones.
As of the end of May, IPs and EZs nationwide were home to about 10,853 valid foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of some 228.4 billion USD, 69.6 percent of which had been disbursed. The number of valid domestic projects stood at 10,186.
The investment proposals of 38 IP infrastructure construction projects have been approved by the Prime Minister, raising the number of established IPs to 394 on a total area of about 121,900 ha. Of these, 286 are operating on a total area of about 86,000 ha, including 57,300 ha of industrial area.
About 42,900 ha of land at IPs have been rented by businesses, with overall occupation rates reaching about 53 percent and 71.8 percent at larger IPs. IPs nationwide have created about 3.78 million direct jobs.
As of the end of May, 256 of the 286 operating IPs, or 89.5 percent, had launched standardised waste treatment plants with a total capacity of over 1.2 million cu m each day and night.
In order to increase the efficiency of businesses operating at IPs, the MPI has encouraged and supported them in selecting advanced technology and improving technology levels.
The ministry has reviewed standards and requirements in technology as well as social responsibility and environmental protection, while encouraging enterprises to link with each other to form supply chains.
As part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at IPs, EZs, and processing zones, MPI has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to direct the management boards of those facilities to strictly implement pandemic prevention and control measures.
Assessments on the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the workplace and workers’ residential areas have also been made./.