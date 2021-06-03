Business HCM City’s retail market vibrant despite COVID-19 Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are considered to hold promise for retailers from home and abroad on the back of the large, young population and rising consumer price index amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HCM City to automate labour-intensive industries Ho Chi Minh City has announced a programme to have its labour-intensive sectors use more technology instead.

Business Bright prospects for fresh Vietnamese lychees in Australia Australian importers and owners of supermarkets and grocery stores have said they believe Vietnamese lychees will gain much favour among Australian consumers this year and sell quickly thanks to their high quality.