The total newly-registered capital, adjusted capital, and capital contribution and share purchase stood at 22.46 billion USD in the January-October period, down 5.4% year-on-year.

One bright spot was disbursed capital, which topped 17 billion USD in the first ten months of the year, over 15% higher than the same period last year. It was expected to hit 22 billion USD by the year-end.



Adjusted capital, as a single item itself, reached over 8.7 billion USD, up more than 23% year-on-year.



The agency said foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 sectors of the economy during the period. Of which, processing and manufacturing took the lead in terms of foreign investment.



Singapore was on top with 5.3 billion USD, accounting for 23.8% of the total foreign investment into the country. Japan came second and the Republic of Korea came third./.

VNA