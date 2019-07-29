The sausage factory of the Japanese-invested Nipponham Vietnam Foods JSC in Long Hau Industrial Park in Long An province (Photo: VNA)

– About 20.2 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) flowed into Vietnam from the year’s beginning to July 20, down 13.4 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).Of this sum, 8.27 billion USD was poured into 2,064 new projects, down 37.4 percent in the capital but up 24.6 percent in the project number compared to the same period last year.Meanwhile, 791 existing projects were added with 3.4 billion USD, down 30.8 percent.Besides, foreign investors spent 8.52 billion USD contributing capital to or purchasing shares of domestic firms, up 77.8 percent.During the reviewed period, most of the FDI capital was still channelled into processing – manufacturing, followed by real estate, and wholesale – retail and automobile – motorcycle repair, the GSO noted.The processing – manufacturing industry attracted 9.07 billion USD in both new and additional capital and the real estate sector received 716 million USD, respectively accounting for 77.6 percent and 6.1 percent of the registered capital. Other sectors attracted 1.9 billion USD, accounting for 16.3 percent.Foreign investors also poured 5.3 billion USD into Vietnamese processing – manufacturing companies, 754 million USD into local property businesses and 2.3 billion USD in firms working in other fields. These figures respectively made up 63.2 percent, 8.9 percent and 27.9 percent of all money they spent on contributing capital to or buying shares of domestic firms.In the seven months, new FDI projects were licensed in 48 provinces and centrally-run cities.Binh Duong province took the lead with 766 million USD or 9.3 percent of the newly registered capital. It was followed by Ho Chi Minh City 688 million USD – 8.3 percent, Tay Ninh province 599 million USD – 7.25 percent, Bac Ninh 597 million USD – 7.22 percent, and Hanoi 269 million USD – 3.3 percent, statistics show. -VNA