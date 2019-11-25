Business Business seminar to promote Vietnam – Ghana trade Vietnamese and Ghana enterprises will have more chances to boost cooperation at the Vietnam – Ghana business seminar, which is scheduled for November 28 in Hanoi.

Business Horasis – Asia Meeting – a good opportunity for Binh Duong: Deputy PM The Horasis – Asia Meeting 2019 creates opportunities for the southern province of Binh Duong to promote its images, while helping businesses to study investment climate in Binh Duong city, an attractive and trustworthy investment destination in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.

Business Singapore forum connects Vietnamese firms with potential partners A forum was held at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on November 25 to help Vietnamese businesses connect with the Singaporean market and seek potential partners here.

Business Vietnam, Indonesia step up audit cooperation A high-ranking delegation from the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh, had a working session with the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) in Jakarta on November 25.