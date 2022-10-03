Business Symposium seeks to foster Vietnam-RoK cooperation in digital banking The Republic of Korea’s digital transformation policy and implications for Vietnam, Vietnam’s digital banking transformation policy, the importance of credit information system in digital transformation, the leap towards digitisation and the recent trend of digital banking and payments in Asia were discussed at a recent symposium in Hanoi.

Business Ministry of Transport: Long way to go to fully disburse this year’s public investment As of the end of September, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) had disbursed 53.7% of total public investment planned for this year, higher than the national average of 47%, according to Luu Quang Thin, deputy head of the MoT’s Planning and Investment Department.

Business Vietjet offers promotions every Monday Budget carrier Vietjet will be offering attractive promotion for all passengers flying internationally every Monday from now to December 19.

Business Annual export of organic agricultural products reaches 335 mln USD Vietnam has shipped its organic agricultural products to 180 countries over the world, earning an average of 335 million USD per year.