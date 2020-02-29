Business Vietnam posts trade deficit of 176 million USD in two months Vietnam reported an estimated trade deficit of 176 million USD in the first two months of the year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO). ​

Business State Audit Office, GIZ boost cooperation A Vietnamese delegation led by State Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc held a working session with leaders of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in the German city of Bonn on February 28.

Travel Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam during January-February rose 4.8 percent year on year to 3.23 million, the lowest increase in the past four years, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) said on February 29.