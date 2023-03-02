Business Vietnam joins largest SME festival in Berlin Four Vietnamese firms - Bamboo Airways, VinFast, Vietnam Airlines, and Vietin Bank - are joining the small- and medium-sized (SME) businesses’ day held by the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) on March 1.

Business Binh Phuoc enjoys trade surplus of 220 mln USD in first two months The southern province of Binh Phuoc enjoyed an impressive growth in export turnover in the first two months of 2023 with trade surplus reaching 220 million USD, according to the provincial Statistics Office.

Business Brand building for farm produce exported to China needed: experts Vietnamese producers need to pay special heed to ensuring food safety and transparency of production information; building brands and well managing growing area codes for products exported to China, said Nguyen Nhu Tiep, Director of the Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Foreign investment in HCM City up 43% in two months As much as 332.3 million USD in foreign investment was poured into Ho Chi Minh City in the first two months of this year, up 43.1% year on year, the municipal Statistics Office reported.