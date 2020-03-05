Female diplomats meet ahead of Int'l Women's Day
Female diplomats of the Foreign Ministry, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi met in Hanoi on March 4 to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Female diplomats of the Foreign Ministry, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi meet in Hanoi to celebrate International Women’s Day (Photo:VNA)
Delegates at the meeting. (Photo:VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh at the event (Photo:VNA)