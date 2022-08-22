Culture - Sports ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2022: Vietnam, Thailand top seeded Vietnam and Thailand - the two most recent champions - have been freshly taken by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) as the top seeds of two separate groups for its 2022 Cup slated for December 23, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

Culture - Sports Hanoi contest seeks creative space, design initiatives The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the University of Industrial Fine Arts on August 22 launched a contest to seek new and unique ideas in creative spaces, designs and products for Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Hoi An to host cultural exchange event with Japan The UNESCO world heritage site of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam will host its 18th “Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange” from August 26 to 28. ​

Culture - Sports Army Games 2022: Crew No.3 of Vietnamese tank team makes good performance Crew No.3 of the Vietnamese tank team shot down four out of the five targets in the qualifying round of Group 1 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow on August 20 (local time).