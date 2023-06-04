Videos Australian PM savors Vietnamese foods, brewed beer Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Hanoi on June 3 for an official visit to Vietnam. During the first day of his visit, the Australian leader spent time visiting the capital city of Hanoi and enjoying local food and drink.

Society Cambodian newspaper highlights Vietnam’s priority investment in Khmer-inhabited areas Rasmei Kampuchea, a newspaper with the largest readership in Cambodia, ran an article on June 2 highlighting Vietnam’s investment priority policy for ethnic groups in the country in general and the Mekong Delta in particular, including the Khmer ethnic people.

Society Urgent solutions needed to promote housing for workers Experts have emphasised the pressing need to address the housing challenges faced by migrant workers in industrial parks and export processing zones, where they often live in cramped, small houses in substandard conditions.

Society Population Approaching 100 Million Comes With Possibilities, Challenges Vietnam is about to welcome the 100 millionth citizen, 10 years after its population hit 90 million in 2013. With the new milestone, Vietnam becomes one of the 15th most populous countries in the world.