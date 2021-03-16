Female referees may officiate V.League 2’s matches for first time
Female assistant referees may for the first time officiate matches of the LS V.League 2, the second tier professional association football league in Vietnam, if they overcome a mandatory physical test scheduled for March 16.
Assistant referees Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, Truong Thi Le Trinh and Ha Thi Phuong pose for a group photo (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – Female assistant referees may for the first time officiate matches of the LS V.League 2, the second tier professional association football league in Vietnam, if they overcome a mandatory physical test scheduled for March 16.
They are Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, Truong Thi Le Trinh and Ha Thi Phuong.
According to the Vietnam Football Federation, in preparation for the upcoming LS V.League 2, more than 70 referees and assistant referees joined a training course, which is followed by a physical test held at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.
All three candidates voiced their determination to prove their capacity so as to supervise games of the professional football league.
The chance is expected to help them gain experience in the hope of joining the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Of note, assistant referee Truong Thi Le Trinh has been named in the shortlist of 750 candidates worldwide vying to oversee matches of the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The shortlist, known as the “Road to Australia/New Zealand” project, will be down to the final number of 56 referees and 100 assistant referees./.