Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award. The prize is held annually to honour female Vietnamese scientists and groups recording outstanding achievements in research and the real-world application of science.
-
Virus isolation by a group of female scientists at the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. (Photo: VNA)
-
Cell laboratory. (Photo: VNA)
-
Preparing equipment before isolation. (Photo: VNA)
-
Preparing equipment before isolation. (Photo: VNA)
-
Isolation of viruses by female scientists at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. (Photo: VNA)
-
Isolation of viruses by female scientists at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. (Photo: VNA)
-
Researchers conduct daily cell culture checks. (Photo: VNA)