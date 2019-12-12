Female scientists receive L’Oreal-UNESCO awards
Three outstanding female scientists of Vietnam on December 12 received L’Oreal – UNESCO awards for their research.
At the awards ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Three outstanding female scientists of Vietnam on December 12 received L’Oreal – UNESCO awards for their research.
The annual 'L’Oreal – UNESCO for Women in Science Award' was launched in Vietnam in 2009. The programme encourages women’s intelligence, creativity and passion for science.
Over the past 10 years, the programme has recognised 32 female scientists from different provinces and cities across the country.
Their studies are in different fields such as rice production, pharmaceuticals, genetics and physics.
The three excellent female scientists this year include Associate Professor Dr Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and Environment; Dr Tran Thi Hong Hanh from the Vietnam Academy for Science and Technology; and Dr Pham Thi Thu Ha from the HCM City-based Ton Duc Thang University.
The three scientists were chosen among hundreds of applicants across the country. The selection is based on their achievements, the publication of their research in international magazines and the scientific activities that they have taken part in so far.
Each received an award of 150 million VND (6,500 USD) so that they can conduct further research and then ensure benefits for the country.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Valery Gaucherand, country managing director of L’Oreal Vietnam, said Vietnamese female scientists had contributed to methods, measures and answers for important scientific questions.
L’Oreal committed to support the scientists to achieve excellent results and participate equally in resolving problems that face humankind.
The women proved that scientific research could change the world, he said./.
