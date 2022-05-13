Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 begins with vivid, colourful opening ceremony SEA Games 31 burst into life with fireworks and a captivating cultural show in the capital city of Hanoi, the Games officially run from 12-23 May with over 5,000 athletes from 11 nations competing.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: SEAGF council meeting adopts reports, plans The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council Meeting took place in the morning of May 12 on the sidelines of the ongoing SEA Games 31, approving a number of reports and plans.