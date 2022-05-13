Fencers begin competitions at SEA Games 31, with eyes on medals
Fencing competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) began on March 13, with Vietnam sending its aces to vie for medals.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
On the day, fencers Nguyen Phuong Kim and Vu Thi Hong will compete in the women’s epee event, while Vu Thanh An and Nguyen Xuan Loi will begin their SEA Games tournament in the men’s sabre.
Fencing used to be one of Vietnam's top sports at the regional Games. In 2015, athletes picked up eight gold medals out of the 12 on offer. But at the following games in 2017 they only managed three out of six and in 2019, they lost their top spot winning just four out of 12.
Coach of the Vietnamese fencing team Pham Anh Tuan said that in the SEA Games 31, the team is confident of winning three gold medals.
Fencing events with 12 sets of medals are taking place at the Hanoi Indoor Games Gymnasium from May 13 to 18.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23, featuring 40 sports with 523 events.
The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.