PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo) has won three prestigious titles voted by investors and press.PVFCCo was honoured by Forbes Vietnam Magazine as one of the top 50 best listed companies in Vietnam in 2019.This is the fifth time PVFCCo has entered the list and it is the only firm in the agricultural support industry included in the rankings.PVFCCo was also evaluated by Forbes as one of the 50 leading brands in Vietnam.In addition, the company was named among the top three listed companies in the mid-cap group (stocks of medium-sized enterprises) which have the most popular investor relations (IR) activities in 2019 voted by the investor community at the financial information portal of Vietstock.-VNA