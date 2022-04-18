Business Tra fish production, exports surge Vietnam’s tra (pangasius) fish sector is seeing a strong recovery after three years of gloom.

Videos Q1 foreign investment into real estate increases Foreign investment poured into real estate hit almost 2.7 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, outpacing the figure of the entire 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Videos Vietnam’s economic growth driven by good recovery of sectors: WB Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was consolidated thanks to the solid performance of export-oriented manufacturing and recovering service sector, according to the Vietnam Macro Monitoring report recently released by World Bank.

Business New supply boosts residential real estate profits Residential real estate is one of the segments considered by Vietnam Report Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Report) as having strong growth potential in the property market. Accordingly, the new supply and the expectation of a high floor price will increase profit margins for real estate businesses.