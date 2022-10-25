Business HCM City property retail market to recover The Ho Chi Minh City commercial property market has returned to its growth trajectory from before the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the retail and services sector as well as increasing number of foreign visitors to the city, experts said.

Business Infrastructure, human resources development crucial for Vietnam: US official Vietnam should invest in the infrastructure system and human resources in order to enhance its role in the new global supply chain, Whitney Baird, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the US Department of State told Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on October 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,703 VND/USD on October 25, up 3 VND from the previous day.